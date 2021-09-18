Puma launches an Animal Crossing clothing collection

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

German sports retailer Puma is collaborating with Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing a few elements of the popular world-building game to real life.

The new collection, which launched Saturday, has dozens of products for adults and children, featuring sneakers and clothing in pastel shades festooned with animal characters and symbols from the game.

Sneakers for adults start at $90. Hoodies with outlines of “villagers” from the game begin at $80. The collection has 18 products for grownups and 17 products for children in sizes four and up.

“Taking cues from the popular game, the collection’s streetwear silhouettes are reimagined with natural colors and authentic graphics from the game,” the Puma website said.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a world-building game in which users are dropped into a deserted island that they build up into a village using simple, relaxing tasks.

Puma has collaborated with Nintendo before. Last year, the retailer released NES-themed shoes and clothing based on Super Mario 3D All-Stars, in light of Super Mario’s 35th anniversary. The collection sold out in minutes.

So far, only one style of adult Animal Crossing sneaker has sold out on Puma’s website in its first day.

Released in March 2020 just as pandemic shutdowns went into effect, Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game sold 5 million digital copies, the most of any console title in a single month, according to Nielsen’s SuperData, which analyzes the gaming industry. Its popularity fueled demand for the Nintendo Switch, which also sold out on multiple websites.

Puma has partnerships with 10 companies and brands, according to its website, ranging from an early-2000’s themed collection with children’s toy Bratz to Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury lifestyle brand Goop.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Shannon Liao contributed to this report.