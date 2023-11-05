Hang out with Team USA at the Paris Olympics? Here are some extravagant options for deep-pocketed gifters

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN

New York (CNN) — What do you give someone who already has it all?

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has again attempted to solve this dilemma for the truly deep-pocketed holiday gifters by coming up with a collection of over-the-top ideas.

Be warned: Each of these “fantasy gifts” will set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars. And only one of each is available.

In this year’s edition of Neiman Marcus’ “Christmas Book” of unique and pricey presents, which the retailer has been producing for more than 60 years, there’s a one-of-a-kind Cadillac, a red-carpet experience in Cannes and a walk-on role at an American Ballet Theater performance.

A walk-on role with one of the leading dance companies in the world probably requires you have at least some ballet training. But for a six-figure price, you can also give someone that dream, with no experience required.

For $195,000, the two-day experience includes premiere seats to a performance at the Metropolitan Opera House.during American Ballet Theatre’s 2024 summer season in New York City. On day one, you attend and participate in rehearsals prior to watching the evening performance. The next day, you’ll be prepped with hair, costume and makeup for your part on stage.

How badly have you wanted to star in a Disney animated film? Now you can buy yourself or someone else that rare chance – for $510,000.

The gift package includes Walt Disney Animation Studios producing an animated short staring a character based on the recipient. That person will also voice their character, get a private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, and an invitation to a Disney film premiere in Hollywood. The video will be delivered to the recipient in a digital download format for them to keep.

Get up, close and personal with Team USA at the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris for a hefty $210,000.

This experience includes three nights in Paris, where the recipient will receive official Ralph Lauren Team USA clothing signed by Team USA athletes before attending the Olympic Games opening ceremony. It also include exclusive access to Team USA House to dine, celebrate, watch live broadcasts of the games and meet athletes.

Here’s a nearly million-dollar gift idea for someone who really loves cars.

Buy a $975,000 gift package that offers a two-day experience, for two, in Detroit with Cadillac for a behind-the-scenes look at how the Cadillac Carmen CELESTIQ came into being. You’ll be taken through the design process with the Cadillac team and observe it in action at the Cadillac House and Artisan Center.

For the finale, the recipient of the gift will see their specially commissioned one-of-a-kind Cadillac Carmen CELESTIQ crafted for them.

Know someone who’s keen to spruce up their home in the New Year? This gift might cost as much as any home remodeling.

It includes a four-day trip to Milan with interior designer Nina Magon for some design inspiration, dinners at Michelin-star restaurants, private museum and furniture factories tours and a $100,000 voucher to buy Italian-made furniture.

The pricetag: $380,000.

Who doesn’t like a treasure hunt. This one is set over a nine-day yachting adventure through the islands of Indonesia and costs $485,000.

First, you will fly into Bali, then board a 137-foot Phinisi sailing yacht and enjoy spa treatments, kayaking and diving. Each island stop will reveal a series of clues through hikes, cave and waterfall stops and scuba diving. The hunt ends with a $150,000 voucher for jewelry at Neiman Marcus and a beach party.

This $500,000 gift includes an invitation to the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, including a red carpet walk and attendance to a film viewing.

If that’s not glitzy enough, the pricetag includes purchase of a unique piece of Chopard jewelry.

How about designing your own Baccarat crystal? The adventure begins at the Baccarat Hotel in New York and includes a spa experience, private shopping at the hotel and a Michelin-chef prepared dinner.

Following that singular experience, you then fly to Paris for a private tour of Maison Baccarat to learn about the history of the French luxury house. The last stop is to Ville de Baccarat for a tour of the Baccarat factory to meet the artisans and blow your very own crystal. You can wrap a bow on this entire experience for $75,000.

Neiman Marcus said all of the gifts incorporate a charitable component into their proceeds, with donations going to various entities including to Make-a-Wish Foundation, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and The Pelorus Foundation for protecting at-risk wildlife globally.

