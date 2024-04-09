Boeing timeline: Inside the air giant’s turbulent journey in recent years

By Chris Isidore and Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — Boeing once had a reputation for unmatched safety and quality, an economic giant and a shining example of American industrial prowess. No longer.

Since late 2018, a series of setbacks has besieged the company, including two fatal crashes that grounded its best-selling jet and an incident where a door plug detached in mid-air, leaving a gaping hole in a jet’s side.

In addition to the loss of 346 lives in the two crashes, the problems have cost the company tens of billions of dollars and damaged its reputation. Here’s how Boeing got to this point.

