British engineering giant Arup revealed as $25 million deepfake scam victim

Hong Kong (CNN) — A British multinational design and engineering company behind world famous buildings such as the Sydney Opera House has confirmed that it was the target of a deepfake scam that led to one of its Hong Kong employees paying out $25 million to fraudsters.

A spokesperson for Arup told CNN on Friday that it notified Hong Kong police in January about the fraud incident, and confirmed that fake voices and images were used.

“Unfortunately, we can’t go into details at this stage as the incident is still the subject of an ongoing investigation. However, we can confirm that fake voices and images were used,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“Our financial stability and business operations were not affected and none of our internal systems were compromised,” the person added.

According to Hong Kong police, the elaborate scam saw the employee duped into attending a video call with people he believed were the CFO and other members of staff, but all of whom turned out to be deepfake recreations, Hong Kong police revealed in February. They did not name the company or parties involved.

As a top global engineering consulting firm, Arup was also responsible for landmarks such as the Bird’s Nest, site of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

“Like many other businesses around the globe, our operations are subject to regular attacks, including invoice fraud, phishing scams, WhatsApp voice spoofing, and deepfakes. What we have seen is that the number and sophistication of these attacks has been rising sharply in recent months,” Rob Greig, Arup’s global CIO, said in the emailed statement.

Authorities around the world are growing increasingly concerned about the sophistication of deepfake technology and the nefarious uses it can be put to.

In an internal memo seen by CNN, Arup’s East Asia regional chair, Michael Kwok, said the “frequency and sophistication of these attacks are rapidly increasing globally, and we all have a duty to stay informed and alert about how to spot different techniques used by scammers.”

