Tesla profits plunge compared to last year

New York (CNN) — Telsa profits plunged more than 40% compared to a year ago, a steeper drop than expected for the company that has been facing a tougher environment for electric vehicle sales.

Tesla reported it earned adjusted income of $1.8 billiion in the quarter, or 52 cents a share. Analysts had forecast earnings of 61 cents a share, which still would have been sharply lower than the 91 cents a share it earned a year earlier.

Revenue of $25.5 billion was essentially flat, a good result for the company which reported 5% fewer vehicles sold than last year. It was the second straight quarter of sales declines for the company. But the adjusted profit margin excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was trimmed to to 14.4% from 18.7% a year ago.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

