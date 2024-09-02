Cathay Pacific inspects entire A350 fleet after finding engine problems

By Chris Lau, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific is inspecting its entire Airbus A350 fleet and has canceled some flights after finding engine problems on the long-haul plane.

The airline said it identified the engine component failure on flight CX383 from Hong Kong to Zurich on Monday. The flight later returned to Hong Kong.

“This component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide,” Cathay said in a statement sent to CNN.

A thorough inspection of its 48-plane fleet revealed “a number of the same engine components that need to be replaced,” it said in the statement. Spare parts have been secured and repair work was underway, it added.

The carrier has canceled 24 flights until Tuesday pending inspection and repair work.

