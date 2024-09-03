Viral videos of people stealing money from Chase ATMs were just plain check fraud

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — A number of viral TikTok videos had some people believing they could get “free” cash from Chase ATMs. But it was just a glitch – and those customers were actually committing fraud, according to the bank.

Over the weekend, videos appeared on the app showing people depositing checks for large sums of money at Chase ATMs and then making a withdrawal for a smaller yet substantial amount, leading them to believe they had discovered a bug and were hitting the jackpot.

The problem is that this is just a form of check fraud, a criminal offense. Chase said in a statement to CNN that the issue has “been addressed” and warned people not to try it.

The ruse centers on a banking standard that enables check depositors to have access to a portion of their money before the full total of the check clears. In the case of the viral videos, participants wrote checks for obscene amounts of money and then withdrew as much as they could before the check could bounce.

“Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple,” a Chase spokesperson said.

One video shows participants throwing dollar bills in the air with glee, while other posts showed negative balances in their Chase accounts after trying the “hack.” But that was the bank putting holds on their accounts or deducting the stolen cash from their accounts, according to Jim Wang, a financial educator.

“The people that were doing this were seeing big holes in their accounts or huge negative balances,” Wang said on Instagram. “Bank errors in your favor are almost never in your favor. In the case of this ‘glitch,’ it was just check fraud.”

His advice? “It’s not your money, and when they figure it out, they will want it back. Do not spend it, do not move it, just leave it alone and tell the bank,” Wang said.

