Boeing is raising its offer to end the strike

By Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

New York (CNN) — Boeing said Monday it has raised its offer to the International Association of Machinists union to end the strike by 33,000 union members that has now entered its 11th day.

The new offer would give members a 30% raise over the four-year life of the contract, including an immediate 12% raise, up from the 25% in overall raises and an immediate 11% raise that membership voted almost unanimously against on September 12, just before walking off the job at Boeing plants on the West Coast.

“We heard your feedback,” said a statement from Boeing to union members on its website. “We’ve made significant improvements to provide more money in key areas.”

The new offer also doubled a signing bonus to $6,000, and increased the money that Boeing would contribute to 401(k) plans of union members to match contributions they make themselves. But it did not restore the traditional pension plan that union members lost 10 years ago in a previous labor agreement.

The strike, which has brought production of commercial jets to a near-halt, is the first at the troubled aircraft maker in 16 years. Despite its many problems – including the loss of more than $33 billion over the last five years – Boeing is still a major force in US manufacturing and vital to America’s air transportation system. It is the country’s largest exporter, and by its own estimates contributes $79 billion to the US economy, supporting 1.6 million jobs directly and indirectly at suppliers spread across all 50 states.

An IAM spokesperson said the union did not have an immediate comment on the new offer.

In a decision that took place just before the strike began, 95% of union members voted against the previous tentative labor agreement. The company said that the new offer is contingent on a contract being ratified by September 27.

Union members have expressed anger over the concessions they have given up since the last strike in 2008, such as the loss of pension plans, which they agreed to only after Boeing threatened to move production of two new aircraft to non-union plants. The company had already moved production of the 787 Dreamliner to a nonunion plant in South Carolina. That plant continues to operate during the strike.

While Boeing may not lose any sales due to the strike, the inability to assemble and deliver planes already ordered by airlines cuts off a vital source of cash. Boeing gets most of its payment only upon delivery of an aircraft to an airline. The company has announced that many of its nonunion staff will be furloughed without pay one week out of every four during the duration of the strike, and that it will cut back purchases to suppliers and vendors in an effort to save cash. It said it will also reduce pay of top executives.

This story has been updated with additional reporting and context.

