Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, sources say

By
today at 6:10 AM
Published 6:20 AM

By Kara Scannell and Brynn Gingras, CNN

New York (CNN) — Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, two sources familiar with the case tell CNN.

Two other associates of Jeffries were also arrested as part of the case, which stems out of the Eastern District of New York, the sources added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

