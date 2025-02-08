Sony’s PlayStation Network reports major global outage

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN), which connects gamers online on its systems, experienced a massive outage that has not been resolved into Saturday afternoon.

PlayStation Support posted on X on Friday night that it was “aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.” PlayStation has not updated the status of the outage.

The service issues began on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, according to PlayStation’s status website. The outage has made it difficult for many users to access account management, gaming, video, the PlayStation Store and Direct services on the internet and their console devices, like the PlayStation 5.

Services are still down as of 4:30 p.m. ET, according to the website.

It’s one of the longest outages the platform has experienced. It’s unclear what caused the server outage.

Sony and PlayStation did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

In April 2011, almost all of PlayStation Network’s subscribers lost access to its services for nearly a month following a data breach.

Some users began posting to TikTok and X that they were regaining access on Saturday afternoon, though some claimed it was only temporary. PSN has an estimated 116 million monthly users, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment estimates from September 30.

On Friday night, the services team for Marvel Rivals — a game released in December on platforms including PlayStation — posted to X that users “might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.”

The post also said that they are “actively communicating with the PlayStation team.”

“We’re seeing players able to log-in and play again on PlayStation platforms, but not all game services may be back online,” Fortnite’s services team posted to X on Saturday.

Meanwhile, doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has offered free glazed doughnuts to gamers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on X.

