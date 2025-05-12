‘Bullying only leads to self-isolation,’ China’s Xi says after major trade breakthrough with US

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has hit out at “bullying” and “hegemonism,” in his first public remarks since a temporary truce over tariffs was agreed in the trade war between the United States and China.

Great changes unseen in a century are accelerating, which have “made unity and cooperation among nations indispensable,” Xi told an audience of Latin American and Caribbean officials gathered in Beijing for a summit on Tuesday.

“There are no winners in tariff wars or trade wars. Bullying or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation,” he said, reiterating a warning he has made throughout the trade war showdown with US President Donald Trump.

Xi’s speech comes a day after the US and China announced they would drastically roll back tariffs on each other’s goods for an initial 90-day period, in a surprise breakthrough that has de-escalated a punishing trade war and buoyed global markets.

