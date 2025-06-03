Timeline: What to know about Trump’s global tariff rollout

By Elisabeth Buchwald, Rachel Wilson, Amy O’Kruk and Eleanor Stubbs, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the word “tariffs” is one of his favorite and one of the most beautiful. He’s made that abundantly clear over the past few months by enacting sweeping tariffs on all America’s trading partners, levying higher import taxes on specific products, and threatening yet more action.

For those keeping score – or at least attempting to – you’ll quickly learn that no tariff is set in stone. At the flick of a switch, Trump has significantly dialed up and down tariffs – both ones in place and ones he’s threatened.

But Trump’s ability to continue minting tariffs faces a crucial test after landmark rulings by the Court of International Trade, which the administration is appealing.

Where do tariffs stand now and how did we get here? Keep scrolling to find out.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Photo credits: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, Ken Ishii/Getty Images