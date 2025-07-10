Trump threatens a 35% tariff on Canadian goods, and other nations will be charged up to 20%

By Luciana Lopez and Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump late Thursday threatened a 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada, a dramatic escalation in an on-again, off-again trade war with America’s northern neighbor and one of its most important trading partners.

“Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” Trump wrote in a letter posted to social media.

NBC News also reported Thursday that Trump told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker that the remaining US trading partners that have not yet received trade letters or reached framework agreements will be charged a blanket tariff rate.

“We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump said, according to NBC News.

The Thursday actions are the latest examples of a whipsaw policy that’s left investors, trading partners, businesses and everyday Americans alike scrambling to make plans even as the economic ground shifts not just from week to week but in some cases from hour to hour.

Trump’s letter to Canada comes after he sent more than 20 letters to countries this week informing them what rates their goods will be tariffed at come August 1, absent any trade deals.

Canada is the top buyer of US exported goods, importing $349 billion worth last year, according to Department of Commerce data. Tariffing Canadian goods could, therefore, backfire if additional retaliatory tariffs are put in place on American goods. (Trump threatened to respond to any such tariffs by raising rates on Canadian goods.)

Meanwhile, Canada shipped $413 billion worth of goods to the US last year, the third-highest source of foreign goods.

But Canada has been the subject of Trump’s scorn since before he took office. In November 2024, just a few weeks after the election, Trump pledged 25% tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office “until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

Last month Trump – once again – threatened to hike taxes on Canadian goods over a retroactive digital services tax that was set to take effect, which would have fallen heavily on American tech companies that did business in Canada. In the 11th hour, Canada indefinitely postponed the tax in an effort to continue trade talks and avoid higher tariffs.

Trump’s latest threat stems from what he continues to alleges is the country’s role in enabling fentanyl to cross border lines.

“If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country,” Trump said in the letter.

He also claimed Canada has non-tariff barriers that are contributing to the trade deficit the US runs with it.

On the campaign trail and since beginning his second term, Trump has not been shy about publicizing his disdain for Canada, even going as far as to declare that he’d like to see the country become the 51st state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

