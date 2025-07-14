China posts better-than-expected Q2 growth in face of Trump tariffs

By John Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China reported better-than-expected economic growth for the second quarter in the face of an ongoing trade war with the United States, as diversification efforts to non-US markets buoyed exports.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.2% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at a press conference on Tuesday. That was higher than the average predictions of 5.1%, based on a poll of 40 economists surveyed by Reuters on Friday.

The GDP growth in the second quarter was a slowdown from a 5.4% expansion in the first three months of the year. Together, GDP growth for the first half of the year compared to the same period last year stood at 5.3%, according to the NBS.

Sheng Laiyun, deputy commissioner of the NBS, said the growth in the first half of the year was achieved “under the challenging circumstances of rapidly shifting international dynamics and significantly increased external pressure since the second quarter.”

“We are also keenly aware that the external environment remains complex and volatile, internal structural problems have yet to be fundamentally resolved, and the foundation of economic performance still needs to be further strengthened,” he said.

China’s economy remains under mounting external and internal pressure to meet its ambitious target of “around 5%” growth set for this year, a goal economists believe will be tough to achieve without further policy support.

US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive – which at one point reached 145% on Chinese imports – has upended what is arguably the world’s most consequential bilateral trade relationship. Under a May truce that scaled back the triple-digit tariffs, Beijing has less than a month, until August 12, to secure a permanent deal with Washington.

For China’s export-reliant economy, much hinges on the tariff rate ultimately agreed upon. Even a double-digit levy would carry a profound and lasting implications for Chinese manufacturers – a key pillar of the country’s economic engine.

Headwinds

Domestically, the Chinese economy continues to be weighed down by a host of structural challenges, including a prolonged property crisis, soaring youth unemployment, sluggish consumption and persistent deflation.

In June, consumer spending fell short of expectations while industrial production exceeded them, according to data released by the NBS Tuesday. Retail sales slowed to 4.8% from the same month last year, compared with 6.4% growth in May. Meanwhile, industrial output expanded 6.8% compared with June last year, an increase from 5.8% last month, likely due to the trade truce.

Nick Marro, principal economist for Asia at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNN that while the trade war has dragged on market sentiment, it hasn’t emerged as the massive shock to Chinese economic performance that investors initially feared back in April.

With weaknesses in the domestic economy, such as weak consumer confidence and persistent stress in the property sector, however, he expects China to barely undershoot its annual target for this year.

But Marro also cautioned that there is a mismatch between what the GDP figure says and what companies and households are seeing on the ground.

“For many, this doesn’t ‘feel’ like an economy growing at around 5% – That sentiment factor has implications for how sustainable future retail spending is, as well as considerations for businesses about future investment expansions, as well as hiring and wage growth,” he said.

Despite growth in the first half of the year exceeding the 5% target, economists warned that existing obstacles could weigh on exports and slow economic momentum in the months ahead.

Zichun Huang, an economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a Tuesday research note that the economic outlook for the rest of the year remains “challenging.”

“With tariffs set to remain high, fiscal ammunition being depleted and structural headwinds persisting, growth is likely to slow further over the second half,” he said.

