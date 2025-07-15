Trump says he’s reached a trade agreement with Indonesia but offers no details

By Bryan Mena and Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States has reached a trade agreement with Indonesia, but he offered no details, including how comprehensive a deal might be, any possible terms or when any provisions might take effect.

“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!”

This marks Trump’s fourth trade agreement announcement in three months. He had previously promised dozens of deals with US trading partners over that time frame, but that has proven tough to reach.

One of the four agreements he previously announced was with Vietnam earlier this month, similarly posting on Truth Social. But the administration has not announced any more information on that agreement.

Trump’s volatile trade policy has paralyzed many businesses. Some fear that new orders they place for products manufactured overseas could be tariffed at dramatically higher rates given Trump can — at the flick of a switch — change rates charged on a country’s exports.

Trump has said companies can avoid such headaches by moving production to the United States. But it’s not so simple in practice: Businesses may not only encounter difficulty finding the right workers, but it could take years — and many millions of dollars — before manufacturing facilities are up and running. Then, once production is moved to the US, costs could increase, leading to higher prices for American consumers.

Representatives from the Indonesian government did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Indonesia is America’s 23rd top trading partner, US Commerce Department data from last year shows. The United States imported $28 billion worth of merchandise from there last year. Apparel and footwear were the top two goods Americans bought.

Meanwhile, the US exported $10 billion worth of goods there last year. Oilseeds and grain as well as oil and gas were the top two exports.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.