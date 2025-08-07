Trump is nominating Stephen Miran to temporarily fill vacancy at the Fed

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he is nominating Stephen Miran to fill a vacancy at the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors on a temporary basis.

Miran is currently the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. He’s widely credited with creating the intellectual backbone of Trump’s expansive tariff policy and has been a critical voice in support of Trump’s economic agenda since assuming his role.

Miran is filing a vacancy left by Adriana Kugler, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2023. Her term was slated to end in January, but last week she announced her resignation without citing a reason for her departure.

If confirmed by the Senate, Miran’s arrival would likely bring another voice at the Fed in support of lower interest rates. At the Fed’s July meeting, policymakers voted to hold borrowing costs steady for a fifth consecutive time, but more than one Fed governor dissented on the decision for the first time in more than three decades.

It’s unclear if the Senate will move swiftly enough to have Miran on the board by the time Fed policymakers convene for their September 16-17 policy meeting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.