After right-wing backlash, Cracker Barrel says it will return to its old logo

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — After a week of intense backlash, most recently from President Donald Trump, Cracker Barrel is scrapping its new minimalist logo.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company said in a statement.

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

Last week, Cracker Barrel received a barrage of criticism when it unveiled its modernized logo, which got rid of the namesake barrel and the “old-timer” figure. Some loyal fans feared the 56-year-old chain was drifting too far from its bucolic roots, and the company’s shares (CBRL) nosedived more than 12% days after the announcement.

