Powerball jackpot grows to $1.7 billion, third largest in US lottery history

By Ruben Correa, Gordon Ebanks, CNN

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $1.7 billion after no winner matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The winning numbers were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69, and red Powerball 22, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

The next drawing is Saturday night. The new jackpot is the third largest in both Powerball and US lottery history, behind only the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2022, and the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2023. Both of those prizes were won in California, according to the association, which runs the Powerball game.

Powerball has now matched its longest stretch of drawings with no jackpot winner. Saturday’s drawing will mark the 42nd consecutive game since the jackpot was last won on May 31, in California. The only other 42-drawing stretch ended in April last year with a $1.3 billion jackpot win in Oregon.

The new $1.7 billion figure represents the amount for those who choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual installments, with one immediate payout. A winner can also choose to get a lump-sum cash payment, currently estimated at $770 million. Either scenario is before taxes.

While the amount of the top prize has climbed upward, the odds of winning have not, and are around 1 in 292.2 million. The odds relate to the number of balls used in the drawing, which have changed over time, pushing down the odds of winning the jackpot – though the chances of a tie, when two or more people select the same winning numbers, increase as more tickets are sold.

At $2 per play, Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.