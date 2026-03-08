Oil prices soar past $100 a barrel as war escalates in Iran

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — The price of oil surged past $100 per barrel on Sunday, the first time it crossed that mark since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Investors worried that the war in Iran would lead to prolonged restrictions on the flow of oil around the globe. Oil and gasoline prices have skyrocketed as the war with Iran has spread to other countries in the Middle East, including attacks on nearby refineries in the oil-rich region.

Iran has threatened to attack any oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil transits.

US oil futures rose 18% to about $108 a barrel, their highest level since July 19, 2022.

Brent futures, the global benchmark, increased 16%, near $108 a barrel.

Surging oil prices have weighed heavily on stocks in recent days, as traders fear that a prolonged spike in fuel prices could lead to another spike in inflation and hurt the economy. Dow futures dropped more than 800 points, or 1.7%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 1.6%.

Triggered by the shock of the initial February 28 strikes in Iran, the average price of gasoline in America reached $3.45 a gallon on Sunday, up 16% from the week prior, according to AAA.

A prolonged spike in oil and gas prices could exacerbate America’s struggles with affordability, putting President Donald Trump and Republicans in a precarious political position ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

The Trump administration on Sunday tried to assuage fears that the US and Israeli-led military campaign against Iran would have long-term effects at the pump.

Trump told ABC News that the spike in gas prices is “a little glitch.” He called the rapid climb in prices an expected “detour.”

The administration announced a plan to supply insurance to oil tankers passing through the strait, after maritime insurers said they would not cover ships in the region if they were attacked. The White House also said it would work to secure naval escorts for ships, but a plan hasn’t emerged, and shipping companies have said they are hesitant to traverse the region while the conflict continues.

A senior Iranian official warned Sunday that the conflict has entered a “new phase” following Israel’s strikes against Iranian oil storage sites. The official signaled Iran may retaliate on the region’s energy infrastructure in the coming days.

“Iran will not give up control of the Strait of Hormuz until it achieves its desired results,” the official said.

It has left oil producers with no more room to store the oil they’re pumping. That means many oil producers are reducing their output.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US does not plan to strike Iran’s oil industry or other energy infrastructure sites. But Iranian oil is heavily sanctioned, and China is its only major buyer.

