Are you benefitting from Trump’s tax measures? Are they difficult to claim? Tell us about it

<i>Pressmaster/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Some taxpayers may benefit from new tax breaks this filing season.
By
Published 12:25 PM

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” created several new tax measures that eligible taxpayers can start claiming this filing season.

They include tax breaks on tips and overtime income, an enhanced deduction for senior citizens, a new deduction for car loan interest and a higher cap on state and local tax deductions.

Trump administration officials and Republican lawmakers are touting that taxpayers will receive bigger refunds this year thanks to the sweeping package.

But not everyone is eligible for the new tax relief provisions, most of which come with income limits and other caveats. That is making it more difficult for some taxpayers to benefit.

Are you filing for these new tax breaks? What has your experience been in trying to claim them? Have you sought out a tax professional for advice?

Share your story with us. You may be contacted by a CNN reporter for a future story.

