Charts and maps: Tracking US gas prices as war with Iran drags on

By Soph Warnes, Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin, Byron Manley, Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — Gas prices in the United States have surged to reach an average of just over $4 per gallon Tuesday, the highest level since 2022, according to AAA.

The war with Iran has sent oil prices – and hence gasoline prices – higher for two primary reasons: a near-shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for oil flows; and a slowdown in oil production in the Middle East.

CNN is tracking the impact of the war on gas prices across US states.

See the average price of a gallon of gasoline in each state and how it has changed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran:

Gasoline prices are now at their highest level in more than three years:

Vital shipping lane is virtually blocked

The Strait of Hormuz has been largely shuttered since the United States and Israel began their war with Iran.

The strait is a vital waterway for transporting crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world. Ships are currently stuck on either side of the strait, affecting the global supply of oil and natural gas.

Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen joined the conflict over the weekend, launching strikes against Israel on Saturday and adding to fears of a greater impact on global shipping. The rebels could close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait – another important shipping chokepoint – leaving few options for transporting oil from the Gulf region.

While tightly controlling which foreign oil tankers can use the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has kept its own oil flowing through the waterway since the conflict began.

The UK maritime agency has reported at least 16 attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

About 20 million barrels of crude oil and oil products, or about one-fifth of global production, flowed through the Strait of Hormuz daily prior to the current conflict, according to the US Energy Information Administration. See oil traffic patterns in the week before the war:

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— CNN’s Jessie Yeung, John Towfighi, David Goldman and Matt Egan contributed to this report.