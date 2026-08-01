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Tracking oil prices and US gas prices amid Iran conflict

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Global oil prices rose significantly during the United States and Israel’s war with Iran. Since the United States and Iran signed a peace plan to end the war
<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Global oil prices rose significantly during the United States and Israel’s war with Iran. Since the United States and Iran signed a peace plan to end the war
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July 3, 2026 8:33 AM
Published 8:54 AM

By Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin, Byron Manley, Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Annette Choi, Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — Global oil and gas prices have been rising again after an escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran. Previously, oil and gas prices had been on the decline after the United States and Iran signed a peace plan to end the war in June.

CNN is tracking the price of oil and US gasoline prices, as well as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway for transporting crude to the rest of the world.

US gas prices are back above an average $4 a gallon. In June, after the peace plan was signed, gasoline prices dropped below the $4 threshold for the first time since March 30, according to the AAA.

See the average price of a gallon of gasoline in each state and how it has changed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran:

During the war with Iran, gasoline prices were at their highest level in more than three years.

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— CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

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