First two Coachella Valley coronavirus deaths reported

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser announced the first two deaths associated with coronavirus, both patients in the Coachella Valley.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two patients,” Kaiser said. “Sadly, these outcomes are expected as we face a serious challenge and continue to make the necessary decisions to protect the health of the community.”

Dr. Kaiser also announced a revision of his previous order restricting public gatherings. It was previously restricted to 250 people or greater, but is now limited to no more than 10 people.

Dr Kaiser’s new health order restricts mass gatherings of 10 people or more, and orders that gatherings with fewer than 10 people must have enough available room to maintain six feet of space between attendees.

Healthcare facilities, grocery stores, daycare centers and restaurants serving take-out are excluded from the 10-person restriction.

The Valley's elderly and those with underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, are strongly advised to limit non-essential travel and avoid going out in public.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.

