Cathedral City closing golf courses, vacation rentals, nonessential hotels/motels

News

Cathedral City's Director of Emergency Services ruled that all golf courses, short-term vacation rentals, and other lodging facilities such as hotels, motels, and home shares are considered non-essential businesses and should be closed to the general public.

An exception could be made to businesses open for two specific coronavirus mitigation and containment reasons:

Short-term lodging facilities (including hotels, motels, condominiums or other units) operating for the limited purpose of providing such mitigation and containment measures. For example, Lodging to protect the homeless population;

Lodging for persons who have been displaced and cannot return to their residence because there is a person residing at the residence that must isolate or quarantine or is at a higher risk of severe illness

Lodging for persons who need to isolate or quarantine Short-term lodging facilities (including hotels, motels, condominiums or other units) being used to house workers performing functions that are essential to maintain the continuity of operations for critical infrastructure may continue to operate for the limited purpose of housing those critical infrastructure workers.

City officials ask that visitors using vacation rentals, hotels, motels, condominiums or other units should immediately leave and return to their place of residency and stay home.

Short-term vacation rental owners should cancel current reservations and refrain from accepting new reservations until the emergency declaration is lifted.

The city's golf courses will be closed to the public, however, maintenance crews will still be able to work at the courses.

Officials also ask all Cathedral City residents to stay home unless you need to get essential food or for medical reasons. Staying in and practicing social distancing helps stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.