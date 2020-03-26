Riverside County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for coronavirus
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that a deputy assigned to one of the jails tested positive for coronavirus.
Bianco said that the deputy arrived at work several days ago. Early in the shift, the deputy reported that they were not feeling well. A supervisor was notified and the deputy was sent home.
The deputy was then tested due to the symptoms.
Bianco said the deputy did not have contact with any employees or inmates because of the nature of the assignment that day. The sheriff did not reveal what prison the deputy worked at.
There are also 11 inmates who are symptomatic that have been quarantined. The department has not had any tests come back positive.
Bianco also announced that there are several additional deputies who are self-isolated at home with symptoms, but as of yet, none of the tests have come back positive.
"This is sad news, it is certainly not unexpected news given the potential exposure that first responders experience. In Riverside County we have deputies, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and EMS personnel self-quarantined at home because of potential exposure, or because they are symptomatic. This should serve as a reminder to all of us about the importance of staying home unless it is an emergency, and following the guidelines of health experts," Bianco said.
As of March 26, there are 126 cases in Riverside County.
