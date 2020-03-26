Riverside County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for coronavirus

News

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗙𝗙 𝗕𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗢 ▪️ 𝟯.𝟮𝟲.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 ▪️𝗡𝗢 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘⁣⁣Hello, I’m Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. For purposes of this update, today’s date is March 26th, 2020. ⁣⁣This afternoon, my office was informed that one of our deputies tested positive for COVID-19. The deputy is doing well, and recovering at home. ⁣⁣This deputy was assigned to one of our jails. Several days ago, the deputy came to work for the start of the workweek. Because of the nature of the assignment that day, the deputy did not have contact with any employees or inmates. Very early in the shift the deputy reported they were not feeling well. A supervisor was notified and the deputy was sent home. Because of nature of the symptoms, a COVID-19 test was conducted. This afternoon we received the positive results. ⁣⁣Since the outbreak of COVID-19 we have worked very hard to keep the virus from being exposed to our inmate population. Deputy contact with inmates is very controlled and limited. Unfortunately, we cannot eliminate potential exposure between employees. At this time, we have eleven inmates quarantined who are symptomatic, but we have not had any tests come back positive. These eleven inmates are not in quarantine because of exposure with our deputy.⁣⁣We do have several additional deputies who are self-isolated at home with symptoms, but as of yet, no additional deputies have tested positive. ⁣⁣This is sad news, it is certainly not unexpected news given the potential exposure that first responders experience. In Riverside County we have deputies, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and EMS personnel self-quarantined at home because of potential exposure, or because they are symptomatic. This should serve as a reminder to all of us about the importance of staying home unless it is an emergency, and following the guidelines of health experts.⁣⁣We remain committed to our public safety role and the well-being of our residents and our Sheriff’s Department family. ⁣⁣We will keep the public posted as new information is available. It is extremely important that we all abide by the Governor’s stay at home order for our own protection and the safety of our residents. Stay home, stay safe, and together we will get through this. Thank you. Posted by Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that a deputy assigned to one of the jails tested positive for coronavirus.

Bianco said that the deputy arrived at work several days ago. Early in the shift, the deputy reported that they were not feeling well. A supervisor was notified and the deputy was sent home.

The deputy was then tested due to the symptoms.

Bianco said the deputy did not have contact with any employees or inmates because of the nature of the assignment that day. The sheriff did not reveal what prison the deputy worked at.

There are also 11 inmates who are symptomatic that have been quarantined. The department has not had any tests come back positive.

Bianco also announced that there are several additional deputies who are self-isolated at home with symptoms, but as of yet, none of the tests have come back positive.

"This is sad news, it is certainly not unexpected news given the potential exposure that first responders experience. In Riverside County we have deputies, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and EMS personnel self-quarantined at home because of potential exposure, or because they are symptomatic. This should serve as a reminder to all of us about the importance of staying home unless it is an emergency, and following the guidelines of health experts," Bianco said.

As of March 26, there are 126 cases in Riverside County.