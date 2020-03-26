San Bernardino County reports third coronavirus death

News

San Bernardino County confirms a third coronavirus patient has died.

Officials have not released any details on this third death at this time.

Two other middle-aged men died from complications associated with the coronavirus. A 50-year-old and a 46-year-old, both with underlying health conditions

The number of cases in the county also increased from 54 to 55 this afternoon. The number is expected to continue to grow as testing becomes more widespread.

On Wednesday, county officials announced drive-thru testing that will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments are closed at this time, check http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/ for updates.

According to data provided by San Bernardino County, as of March 26 (but before this recent death), 673 patients have been tested. 619 tested negative.

28 of the cases are in the 18 to 49 age group.

17 of cases are in the ages between 50 to 64

9 cases are ages 65+

San Bernardino County residents can call the coronavirus hotline at (909) 387-3911 from Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for general information and resources about the virus.

If you have questions about social services, call 2-1-1

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.