There’s a blood shortage: LifeStream asks community to donate amid coronavirus crisis

LifeStream blood bank, the exclusive provider of blood products and services to all of our local hospitals, says there is a current shortage of blood.

Recently, more than 80 blood drives have been canceled. Many of those blood drives were going to be held at schools or other businesses that have since been closed.

LifeStream is urging healthy individuals to donate if possible to help with the shortage. “The COVID-19 public health crisis is already impacting the local and national blood supply,” said Joe Chaffin, MD, LifeStream’s chief medical officer. “It is absolutely crucial that blood donors continue to donate to help us make sure enough blood is available for patients who need it.”

There are extra precautions in place because of the pandemic.

LifeStream requests that individuals not donate blood if they have visited countries or areas at high risk recently, if they have had coronavirus themselves, have been exposed to the virus, or if they have symptoms.

“LifeStream donor centers and mobile drives are not large social gatherings that local and state officials are recommending be closed,” said Dr. Chaffin. “They are tightly controlled environments designed to keep donors safe.”

“According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low, and blood donation is particularly low-risk,” he added.

LifeStream also tells us that they have strengthened their cleaning procedures and minimized opportunities to touch shared surfaces.

Due to the current shortage, there are four upcoming drives being held where social distancing will be practiced:

Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Henry's Bar and Grill, Cathedral City

Wednesday, April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old Town Peddler, La Quinta

Tuesday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Noon to 5 p.m. Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs

Healthy individuals are urged to call 800-879-4484 or visit lstream.org to set up an appointment.

The LifeStream centers in Rancho Mirage and in La Quinta remain open during normal hours.

