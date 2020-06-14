“BLM Coachella Valley” protest is underway

News

A group of 30 protestors gathered at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs to start their peaceful march that will end at Civic Park in Palm Desert.

This is another local demonstration following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. More details on the event can be found in an social media post below.

Palm Springs police has been circling the route demonstrators are on as they work their way to Civic Park.

Earlier this week, The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement about the event stating that they will be working closely with the organizers to ensure safety. The department warned travelers of traffic impacts surrounding the area. The Palm Springs Police thanked people for maintaining peace at recent events and share appreciation for the organizers' cooperation.

We are aware of the event planned for SUNDAY JUNE 14th at Ruth Hardy Park from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Please be aware of traffic impacts in the surrounding around. Thank you all for maintaining the peace at these gatherings.