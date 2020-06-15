Valley nail salons, tattoo shops, and message parlors are set to reopen Friday

News

Beginning June 19, nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors are allowed to reopen in California with county approval.

Nail salon workers are encouraged to wear masks and should consider wearing face shields or goggles. Employees are told to wear a new pair of disposable gloves for each customer.

The state also recommends people maintain at least six feet of physical distance between each work station area and to use barriers when possible.

The guidance recommends salons installing plastic partitions between workers and customers.

Other services given the green light to reopen pending approval include facials, electrolysis, waxing and massage therapy.