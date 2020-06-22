6 local theaters form an alliance to help performing arts community in the Coachella Valley

News

Coming up tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3, we speak with David Cohan, the moderator for the Alliance of Desert Theatres to learn how the alliance came together and what they're doing to support local performing arts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Six local theaters are a part of this new alliance. Those theatres include; Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre, Desert Ensemble Theatre Company, Desert Theatreworks, Dezart Performs, Green Room Theatre and Palm Canyon Theatre.

With auditoriums ranging from 80-208 seats, the alliance shares how they plan to reopen live performing arts venues safely.