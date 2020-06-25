4 men convicted for in murder of Palm Springs art dealer granted a new trial

News

There are new developments in the 2008 murder of a retired Palm Springs art dealer killed for his money.

Four men convicted in the murder of Clifford Lambert have been granted a new trial. The case garnered national attention as the story of how the plan to kill Lambert was hatched and executed.

"He was so brutally murdered, his remains have never been found," remarked Deputy District Attorney Lisa DiMaria, during the 2012 trial.

Clifford Lambert

The trial for the two so-called masterminds in the case was not without controversy as they represented themselves and audiotaped the judge making explicit derogatory statements.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine takes a look back at the case and goes in-depth on why some of the defendants were granted a new trial. Watch the full report tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.