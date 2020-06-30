Police investigating attempted homicide in North Palm Springs

News

Palm Springs police are investigating an attempted homicide in north Palm Springs. Police shut down Indian canyon near E Raquet Club road and Via Escuela for hours early Tuesday morning.

Police reopened the road just before 5 a.m. Before police cleared the road, a black Dodge pickup truck was seen up on the sidewalk, leaving tire marks behind.

At this point, police have not released details on the truck or how it’s connected to the attempted homicide.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Palm Springs police department.

