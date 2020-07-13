Precautions for cancer patients and their caregivers during coronavirus pandemic

News

Avoiding being exposed to the coronavirus, COVID-19 is especially important for cancer patients.

Some cancer patients are at greater risk of infection because of a compromised immune system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s especially important for cancer patients to wear a mask; especially those who have or are currently receiving chemotherapy or stem cell bone marrow transplants.

Coming up tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 we plan to speak with a health expert on the different recommendations for cancer patients and their caregivers in regards to COVID-19.

We also plan to provide an update on whether or not most cancer surgeries are being delayed in the Coachella Valley and what the effects from that could include.

We also plan to ask if people are still able to get screened for cancer in the Coachella Valley during this time.

The American Cancer Society published an online article on the common questions about the coronavirus related to cancer patients. You can find that article here.