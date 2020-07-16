The Travel Medicine in Rancho Mirage set to shut down

News

News Channel 3's has learned that The Travel Medicine Clinic in Rancho Mirage is closing for good later this month as a result of the pandemic.

Edward Lister, RN, has provided vaccinations to roughly 30,000 Coachella Valley residents during the 30 years he has operated the clinic.

He specializes in exotic vaccinations for things like cholera, typhoid, yellow fever and rabies.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to the registered nurse and what he plans on doing with his equipment and supplies.