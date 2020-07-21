Mother fights coronavirus while her sister treats her at Loma Linda ICU

News

Janet Santibanez, 31, is fighting for her life with coronavirus.

She was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center's intensive care unit last week after experiencing severe symptoms. What makes her different from other coronavirus patients, though, is that she's not alone in the hospital.

Her older sister, Maribel, is an ICU nurse there. She's been by her side every step of the way, including when she was put under for intubation Tuesday.

"Even though there's no visitors, there's no family allowed, she has at least one of her sisters there – helping her to give hope, to fight, to keep going," sister Veronica Santibanez said.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with their sister, Veronica, with what she's pleading for from the public – that could save the woman's life.

