Here’s how the new COVID-19 workplace hotline works and what consequences may come for those getting reported

Are you feeling concerned about the coronavirus spreading at your work? Now, there’s a hotline you can call.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for a full report on how this new hotline works and what, if any, will be the enforcement and/or consequences for those businesses getting reported.

Riverside County Public Health has launched this new hotline for coronavirus workplace concerns. If you have a concern, you are asked to either call (951) 955-5950 or email covid-19phbizsupport@ruhealth.org

