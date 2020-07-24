Riverside County giving away 10 million face masks to prevent spread of virus
Riverside County officials announced they're giving away 10 million masks to help in the fight against coronavirus.
Officials are expected to provide more details on the giveaway at a press conference being held on Friday morning.
At that conference, the county says they’ll be discussing a community action plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the next 30 days.
According to a release, this will be an in-person media event held outside of the County Administrative Center, located at 4080 Lemon Street in Riverside. Social distancing will be required.
While there is no “call-in” feature for the event, it will be livestreamed on the Riverside University Health System-Public Health Facebook here.
