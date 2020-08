Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible shooting in Coachella Friday night.

Details are very limited at this time, but Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro confirmed deputies are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street. The incident was fist reported at 7:34 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.