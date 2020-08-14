Watch live at noon: Coronavirus in CA update from Gov. Newsom

California

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Friday on the state of California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live on News Channel 3 and in the player below:

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.