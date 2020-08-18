DSUSD students set to kick off first day of virtual classes on Wednesday

Education

School is back in session for the students of the Desert Sands Unified School District.

Thursday morning is the first day of school for the district, the last of our local districts to start school and much like CVUSD and PSUSD, students will be distance learning.

Check out our DSUSD first day preview - What students and parents can expect

On Wednesday, the DSUSD Board of Education passed a memorandum of understanding with the Desert Sands Teachers Association agreeing with a number of things, including allowing teachers to have the option to work from home.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil will be live at 5 & 6 a.m. talking with staff about the new school year.