Several neighborhoods in Cathedral City could have rolling blackouts

Executives with the California Independent System Operator -- which controls roughly 80% of the state's power grid through Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas and Electric Company and San Diego Gas & Electric -- said statewide rolling blackouts affecting up to 3.3 million California homes could begin as early as 4 p.m. on today, however, outage warnings were canceled Monday night.

Another statewide flex alert will be issued Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The city of Cathedral City also warning several neighborhoods could have rolling blackouts today. City Officials telling everyone to conserve as much energy as possible today starting at 3:00 pm through 10:00 pm tonight as several neighborhoods in Cathedral City are on the list for potential rolling blackouts that could last at least an hour or more. They include the following Southern California Edison electrical areas:

A001 (Vista Chino and Landau Blvd)

A002 (Palm Drive north of I-10)

A004 (Gerald Ford, Date Palm Drive, Lower Cove)

A023 (East Palm Canyon from Date Palm Drive to PS City Limits including City Hall)

A024 (Gerald Ford, Rio del Sol Neighborhood, Plumley Drive)

To view these areas on a map go to: https://www.sce.com/outage-center/outage-information/rotating-outages/rotating-group-number

