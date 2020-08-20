Lyft will suspend operations in California on Thursday

News

Lyft confirmed in an online blog post that it will suspend its rideshare operations across California beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday due to an ongoing legal dispute over the classification of drivers as employees or independent contractors.

The companies have been fighting the change, which comes as a result of the passage of Assembly Bill 5 that took effect Jan. 1.

Uber notified drivers this week about the possible shutdown, “so you can plan accordingly.”

Uber and Lyft are also working to combat AB5 by sponsoring Proposition 22, a ballot initiative that, if approved by voters in November, would allow ride-hailing drivers to work as independent contractors.

The companies contend in part that classifying the drivers as employees would force them to work standard shifts and hours, instead of their current ability to work when they want.