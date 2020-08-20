Palm Springs to close Palm Canyon to allow for outdoor restaurant expansion

News

The Palm Springs City Council approved a motion that will close down Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs. The move will allow businesses to expand their outdoor dining space to be able to serve more customers.

City officials hope the move will help struggling businesses affected by the pandemic.

The council listened to two proposals up for consideration, either a full closure of Palm Canyon or reducing it from three southbound lanes to just two, giving businesses on each side some extra room in the street. Councilmembers weighed concerns over traffic, emergency vehicle access, pedestrian and dining safety, and effects on retail businesses.

Ultimately, the council chose a full closure of Palm Canyon closure from Tahquitz Canyon to Baristo Road.

The city council also discussed closing Arenas Road as well, but officials want to complete some outreach before making a decision on that.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have more on this decision tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.