Palm Springs restaurant excluded from street closure expansion

After Palm Springs City Council decided Thursday evening to allow a two-block street closure on Palm Canyon Drive to accommodate more outdoor dining seating, one restaurant a block up from the closed area says they're getting the short end of the deal.

Tac/Quila said they have expanded their outdoor seating as much as the city will allow, but they're maxed out at 13 tables, and barely earning enough to cover expenses.

The city says it's a pilot program which could be later expanded.

