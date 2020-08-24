Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:05 pm
Published 8:03 pm

Palm Springs Pride car caravan, virtual celebration being planned

Palm Springs Pride is going to look different this year.

According to organizers, there won't be the usual gatherings or parade. Instead, there will be a car caravan and virtual celebration.

Pride Flag

"What we're working to present is something that is just a reimagined presentation for our community to come together in a safe and socially distanced way," said Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Palm Springs Pride.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply