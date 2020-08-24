Palm Springs Pride car caravan, virtual celebration being planned
Palm Springs Pride is going to look different this year.
According to organizers, there won't be the usual gatherings or parade. Instead, there will be a car caravan and virtual celebration.
"What we're working to present is something that is just a reimagined presentation for our community to come together in a safe and socially distanced way," said Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Palm Springs Pride.
