California fires not enough to cancel Yucca Valley’s labor day fireworks

Back in May, Yucca Valley Town Council decided to postpone their annual Fourth of July fireworks until Labor Day weekend.

The Town Council made its 5-0 official vote to move ahead and hold their Fourth of July firework show on the September 5th. The fireworks will be a remote viewing from Brehm Park. The council is encouraging everyone to watch the fireworks from their homes or cars.

California continues to battle blazes, two of three largest wildfires ever recorded in California have scorched through more than 1 million acres displacing more than 100,000 people.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be reaching out to Town Council on their decision to move forward with the firework show on Labor Day.