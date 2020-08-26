California Releases Guidance For Cohorts Of Children In Child Care, Educational Settings

News

The California Department of Public Health today released guidance regarding the in-person supervision of cohorts of children or youth in educational and childcare settings.

A cohort is a stable group of no more than 14 children or youth and no more than two supervising adults in a supervised environment in which the adults and children stay together for all activities and avoids contact with people outside of their group in the setting.

The guidance makes cohorting practices consistent and outlines the required health and safety practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across settings, such as small group learning for students with special needs and district or school "hubs" for distance learning and childcare.

"The precautions and considerations detailed in this guidance will ensure that when small cohorts of children and youth, and those that care for them, come together they can do so with the appropriate health and safety measures in place. It's important that appropriate steps are taken to reduce virus transmission and the risk of infection," said Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan. "It's critical that Californians continue to take action to help prevent COVID-19 transmission - please continue to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands regularly."