Big Rig catches fire on I-10 near Whitewater, snarls traffic

A big rig caught fire on Interstate 10 near Whitewater today, snarling traffic but causing no injuries.

The big rig was reported to be fully engulfed about 2:30 p.m. about two miles west of the eastbound Whitewater Rest Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A caller told the CHP that flames had spread to nearby brush, but a Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed the fire was confined to just the big rig.

Riverside County Fire Department, firefighters on scene of a commercial truck on fire. Trailer is fully involved. EB I 10 E, WO Haugen Lehmann Wy OFRP. pic.twitter.com/Z9epBq6AM1 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 27, 2020

The CHP reported at 3:37 p.m. that the fire was extinguished. Two lanes in the westbound direction were closed to traffic as of 3:45 p.m.