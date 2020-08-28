CDC discourages front-line workers not to engage with violent anti-maskers in new guidance

News

The CDC issued new guidelines this week on limiting workplace violence related to COVID-19 policies. The CDC is discouraging workers in retail, restaurants and other businesses from arguing with customers who refuse to wear masks.

This comes as many states are now require masks to be worn in all public indoor locations, such as retailers and grocery stores. Many top retailers have already cautioned employees against enforcing mask rules.

The CDC guidance encourages companies to provide training for employees on how to handle these situations.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be speaking with restaurants and retailers if they have experienced a conflict with a customer who didn't comply with wearing a mask.

For more information on CDC guidelines : CLICK HERE.