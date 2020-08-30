Sheriffs deputies search for suspect in Coachella shooting investigation
A shooting near the intersection of Cairo Avenue and Shady Lane in Coachella is under investigation.
Riverside County Sheriffs deputies responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night just before 11 p.m.
When they arrived, they say they found evidence of a shooting and that one suspect fled the scene.
Deputies say they contacted four people who may have been involved.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
The investigation is on-going.
Comments