Sheriffs deputies search for suspect in Coachella shooting investigation

A shooting near the intersection of Cairo Avenue and Shady Lane in Coachella is under investigation.

Riverside County Sheriffs deputies responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found evidence of a shooting and that one suspect fled the scene.

Deputies say they contacted four people who may have been involved.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

The investigation is on-going.

